ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 4.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 66.0% during the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rogers Communication by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communication in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

