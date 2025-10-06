ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 212 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $139.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $144.29. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

