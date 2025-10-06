ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 6,270 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after purchasing an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after buying an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,675,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

SWKS stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

