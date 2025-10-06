ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 6,465 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its position in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dayforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $69.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $222,296.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,333,866.26. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,618.45. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $861,578. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

