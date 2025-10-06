ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 7,239 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $111.79.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

