Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading 37.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 6,201,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average session volume of 487,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.