Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

About Bank Of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.