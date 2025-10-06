Barton Investment Management Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

