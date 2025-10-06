Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 915,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

