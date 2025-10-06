Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 915,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Stock Down 28.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
