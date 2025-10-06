Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 915,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Trading Down 28.6%
The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Company Profile
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
