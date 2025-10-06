Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 28.6% – What’s Next?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 915,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average daily volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

