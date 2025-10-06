Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading Down 28.6% – Should You Sell?

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 915,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 80,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Belmont Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Belmont Resources
Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belmont Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.