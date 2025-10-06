Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $278,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average is $274.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

