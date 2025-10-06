Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

