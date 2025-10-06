Brokerages Set Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Target Price at $24.33

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.13. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The company had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 35,004 shares in the company, valued at $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

