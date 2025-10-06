Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $128.67 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

