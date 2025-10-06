C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

