Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

