Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 15.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.55). 4,376,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,824,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.10 ($2.22).

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £368.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,041.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.33.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.