Comerica Incorporated $CMA Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

