Conagra Brands $CAG Stock Holdings Cut by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,201 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 315.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

