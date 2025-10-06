Consolidated Planning Corp Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

