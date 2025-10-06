Contrasting Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) & Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -36.08% 0.37% 0.13% Twin Vee PowerCats -96.11% -57.79% -44.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.24 billion 0.43 -$1.45 billion ($8.13) -1.22 Twin Vee PowerCats $13.15 million 0.31 -$11.05 million ($8.05) -0.35

Twin Vee PowerCats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Vee PowerCats, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 5 3 0 2.22 Twin Vee PowerCats 1 0 0 0 1.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

