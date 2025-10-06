Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 707 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

JPM stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.