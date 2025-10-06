Crews Bank & Trust Has $546,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Crews Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.32.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
