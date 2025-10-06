Critical Contrast: Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) versus JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim’s Pride 6.81% 37.15% 13.46% JBS 2.65% 25.31% 5.36%

Risk and Volatility

Pilgrim’s Pride has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim’s Pride 0 5 0 0 2.00 JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pilgrim’s Pride and JBS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Pilgrim’s Pride’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pilgrim’s Pride is more favorable than JBS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of JBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.6% of Pilgrim’s Pride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pilgrim’s Pride and JBS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim’s Pride $17.88 billion 0.54 $1.09 billion $5.19 7.85 JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim’s Pride. Pilgrim’s Pride is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride beats JBS on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A. Pilgrim and Aubrey Pilgrim on October 2, 1946, and is headquartered in Greeley, CO.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

