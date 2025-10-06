Custos Family Office LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Custos Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.