Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 15.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

