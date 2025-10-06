Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 692,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average session volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 15.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.