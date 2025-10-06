Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

