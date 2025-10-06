Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 692,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average session volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Trading Down 15.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

