Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) was down 15.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 692,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,560% from the average daily volume of 41,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

