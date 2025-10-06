D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 200.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 118,199 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $174.93 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

