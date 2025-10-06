Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dayforce by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dayforce by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $861,578. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

