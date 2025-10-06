Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Dayforce by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dayforce by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dayforce by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,618.45. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $861,578. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
