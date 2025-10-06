Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

