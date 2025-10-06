Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,211 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,106,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of D stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

