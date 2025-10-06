Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $517.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.74. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $582.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

