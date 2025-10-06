Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 21,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 421,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

