Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LAC FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 31.3%

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $9.01 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. This represents a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.7% in the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.