Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

