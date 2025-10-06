Financial Review: CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI)

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSW Industrials and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials $878.30 million 4.78 $136.65 million $8.37 29.88 Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund $53.19 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund.

This table compares CSW Industrials and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials 15.18% 13.78% 10.43% Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSW Industrials and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials 0 6 0 1 2.29 Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSW Industrials currently has a consensus price target of $313.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.47%. Given CSW Industrials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CSW Industrials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CSW Industrials pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. CSW Industrials pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSW Industrials has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products. The Engineered Building Solutions segment offers architectural railings and associated services; fire and smoke protection solutions; and pre-engineered and custom architectural building components for use in architecturally specified building products. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides compounds, lubricants, lubricant management products, and sealants; desiccant breather filtration products; and contamination control, industrial maintenance and repair, rail friction modifiers, sealants, and operations solutions for use in energy, general industrial, mining, and rail transportation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund was formed on September 23, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

