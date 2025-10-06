Floyd Financial Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,798,540 shares of company stock worth $4,273,477,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

