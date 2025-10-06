Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Stock Position Trimmed by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,460 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 305,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.