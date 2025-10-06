Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NYSE BMI opened at $180.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

