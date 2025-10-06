Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 15,230 Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,429,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,670 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,855,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $47,160,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Clarivate Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate PLC has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

