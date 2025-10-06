Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

JPM stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average is $274.97. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

