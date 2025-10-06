Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WDS opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 616.0%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

WDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

