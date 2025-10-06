Greenleaf Trust Makes New $121,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,273,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,169 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.5% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,053,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,479,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 410,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.11 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The firm had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 25,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $512,280.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 655,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,114,680. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $53,194.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,289 shares in the company, valued at $15,038,732.77. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,174. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Glj Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Sunrun



Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.



