Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,497 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
