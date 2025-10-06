Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,497 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.